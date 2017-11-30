Two charged with terrorism offences
- 30 November 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged with terrorism-related offences following searches in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast.
The men, aged 36 and 37 were arrested on Wednesday when ammunition and a firearm were also seized.
They have been charged with preparatory acts of terrorism and suspected possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Both will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday.