Two charged with terrorism offences

Image caption Both will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday

Two men have been charged with terrorism-related offences following searches in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast.

The men, aged 36 and 37 were arrested on Wednesday when ammunition and a firearm were also seized.

They have been charged with preparatory acts of terrorism and suspected possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Both will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday.