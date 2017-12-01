Irish/Ulster-Scots participation numbers fall
The number of people taking part in Irish and Ulster-Scots cultural activities has declined over the past five years.
That is according to figures released by the Department for Communities (DfC).
Just over 10% of adults said they had "engaged" with Ulster-Scots culture and heritage in 2016/17.
That compared to just over a fifth of adults who said they had engaged with Irish culture and heritage last year.
Both of those figures are down on previous surveys carried out in 2012/13 and 2014/15.
There has also been a decrease in the number of people actively participating in Irish and Ulster-Scots cultural activities.
Just over a tenth of adults (11%) said they had participated in an Irish cultural activity in 2016/17, down from 13% in 2014/15 and 16% in 2012/13.
The most popular were féiles, which focus on traditional Irish music and Irish dancing.
The figures indicate that 20% of Catholics said they had participated in an Irish cultural activity compared to 4% of Protestants.
One in five adults also said they had attended an Irish cultural event.
When it came to Ulster-Scots activities, 6% of adults said they had participated in an Ulster-Scots parade, festival or music event.
One in 10 Protestant adults said they had participated in Ulster-Scots activities compared to 2% of Catholics.
Around a third of adults said they had a lot of respect for Ulster-Scots culture compared to around a quarter who said they had little or no respect for it.
Meanwhile, 44% of adults said they had a lot of respect for Irish culture while 15% had little or no respect.
The figures come from DfC's continuous household survey.
It is based on a representative sample of 3,262 people from Northern Ireland.
These statistics do not cover the knowledge or use of the Irish or Ulster-Scots language in Northern Ireland.