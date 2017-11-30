Image copyright Google Image caption The new jobs will be based in the former Ormeau Baths building in Belfast

Up to 60 new software jobs are being created by a UK company expanding its operations into Northern Ireland.

The company, Reward, works with some of the world's biggest retailers such as Amazon.

It uses cloud technology to operate loyalty offers, based on analysis of customer spending habits.

The new posts, to be created over three years, will be based in the former Ormeau Baths building in Belfast.

The company said the posts had combined salaries of £2m.

Its founder, David Dein, said: "We were attracted to Northern Ireland on the basis of its pool of talented workers."

Invest NI has offered grant support of £456,000