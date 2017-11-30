Man arrested over Devenish Island death

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Lu Na McKinney died in an incident in Fermanagh in April

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman who drowned in County Fermanagh in April.

Police said they arrested the man in Londonderry after reviewing the circumstances in which Lu Na McKinney, 35, died.

Mrs McKinney drowned after going into the water near Devenish Island.

The mother of two had been living in Convoy, County Donegal, but was originally from China.

The arrested man is being held in custody in Omagh, County Tyrone.

The PSNI have appealed for information.

"I would like to appeal to any witnesses to come forward and also anyone who had contact with Lu Na McKinney, who lived in Convoy, County Donegal, in the months preceding her death," said Det Insp David McGrory said.

He added that An Garda Síochána (Irish police) are also investigating the death jointly with the PSNI.