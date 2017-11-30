Image copyright RHI inquiry Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin is chairing the RHI Inquiry, which is expected to last for several months

Consultants who designed the RHI scheme have denied that they did not flag potential problems in it because they "weren't being paid enough".

Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA) did the economic appraisal on which the flawed energy scheme was based.

The firm's director, Mark Cockburn, gave evidence to the public inquiry investigating RHI on Thursday.

The company was paid more than £60,000 for its work in 2011 and 2012.

CEPA's final report recommended subsidy tariffs which were higher than the cost of biomass fuel.

That mistake was not spotted and ultimately made its way into the regulations, creating the "burn to earn" incentive.

The firm undertook two separate pieces of consultancy in relation to the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

'Tight budget'

The first produced the main report, which was put out to public consultation by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI).

The second was in reaction to the consultation responses, some of which suggested biomass tariffs were too low.

The inquiry was set up in response to public concern about the scheme's huge projected overspend

Mr Cockburn said the second piece of work had a very narrow focus and a tight budget.

The inquiry's chairman, Sir Patrick Coghlin asked if that meant the company had been "limiting everything you did because you weren't being paid enough".

Mr Coburn said there had not been the budget for a wider piece of work and costs were a consideration for a commercial organisation.

'Missed that point'

Sir Patrick said an inference could be drawn that even though they were a professional expert organisation, if they saw something in an area which they were not being paid to review, they would not have passed it on.

Mr Cockburn denied that, he said that if they had spotted a problem "they would have brought it to DETI's attention".

Sir Patrick then asked whether they had flagged the fact to the department that the subsidy level had been set higher than the fuel costs.

"As I have said previously, we missed that point," Mr Cockburn replied.