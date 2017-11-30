Image caption Sammy Wilson said Northern Ireland must not be treated differently or be left 'half in' the EU

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has warned that his party's deal to support the Conservative government could be jeopardised by the Brexit negotiations.

He said any attempt to "placate Dublin and the EU" could mean a withdrawal of DUP support at Westminster.

He was responding to a Times newspaper report about a possible Brexit deal.

It would involve devolving powers to Northern Ireland to enable regulatory convergence with the EU/Irish Republic on areas like agriculture and energy.

Mr Wilson said the proposal was unworkable, and revealed the DUP would be seeking clarification from the government on the accuracy of the report.

'Half in the EU'

The DUP struck a deal with the Conservative government in June, agreeing to support Tory policies at Westminster, in return for an extra £1bn in government spending for Northern Ireland.

Image caption The DUP signed a "confidence and supply" deal to keep Theresa May's government in power

Mr Wilson said his party will be "making clear to the government we have a confidence and supply arrangement with them".

The East Antrim MP added that "if there is any hint that in order to placate Dublin and the EU, they're prepared to have Northern Ireland treated differently than the rest of the UK, then they can't rely on our vote".

He added: "They have to recognise that if this is about treating Northern Ireland differently, or leaving us half in the EU, dragging along behind regulations which change in Dublin, it's not on."

'No special status'

Mr Wilson was speaking in a BBC interview in his East Antrim constituency on Thursday afternoon.

Image caption Sammy Wilson was angered by the details in the newspaper report

The DUP has consistently opposed calls for Northern Ireland to be granted "special status" within the EU, in a bid to resolve border issues.

The party has accused Irish nationalists of using the special status campaign as "an opportunity separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, with a border in the Irish Sea".

Under the type of plan mooted in The Times report, regulations relating to customs would be harmonised on both sides of the Irish border.

It would allow a freer flow of traffic and goods, in line with the UK's aim of making the crossing as "frictionless" as possible.