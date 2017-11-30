Image caption Most of those newly diagnosed were younger than 50

More than 1,000 people now live with HIV in Northern Ireland, according to newly released statistics.

Ninety-four people were diagnosed in NI in 2016, according to statistics released by Public Health England.

Of the 94 new cases, 72 were males and 22 females.

Twenty-nine of those newly diagnosed were aged 25-34 and 35 were aged 35-49. Fewer than five people were 65 or over at the time of their diagnosis.

'Worrying development'

The statistics showed a decrease in new cases in Northern Ireland in 2016 from the previous year.

"It is still a very worrying development that we have surpassed the 1,000 people living with HIV mark," said Jacquie Richardson, chief executive of charity Positive Life.

"For such a small population we are out of kilter with the rest of the UK and it is time that more is done to address this.

"Poor sexual health is a significant burden on the wellbeing of people living in Northern Ireland. We need to get this number down significantly.

"As many as one in five people with HIV in Northern Ireland are unaware that they have the infection."