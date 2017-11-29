Man shot in west Belfast
A man has been shot in both legs in west Belfast, police have said.
It was reported to police at about 20:40 GMT that the man had been discovered in an alleyway near Iris Court on Wednesday.
He has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.