Teaching unions push for pay rise

Teaching unions have jointly submitted a claim for a 5% cost of living pay rise this year, the BBC has learned.

The Northern Ireland Teachers Council (NITC), which represents the five teaching unions, is seeking the rise from the Department of Education (DE).

However, the department said that no cost of living increase had been approved for 2017/18.

They also said management did not have the authority to negotiate any such rise.

Negotiations between the NITC and the teaching employers have also been stalled due to ongoing industrial action.

That was prompted by a 0% cost of living pay award in 2015/16 and a 1% rise in 2016/17.

Gerry Murphy from the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO), who is the salary spokesperson for the NITC, said their 5% claim for 2017/18 was realistic.

"We had initially sought to negotiate a multi-year pay deal," he said.

"That has not been possible due to the political circumstances, so the teaching employers asked us to submit a pay claim for 2017/18.

"That pay claim is for 5%, made up of a cost of living rise in line with inflation combined with the further 1% they owe us for 2015/16 when teachers were not awarded a cost of living increase at all.

"In common with other public servants teachers have suffered a net loss in pay over a number of years due to austerity," he added..

However, Mr Murphy acknowledged that even if agreement was reached on a pay deal with the employers it could not be approved by the permanent secretary alone without a minister.

The other unions represented by the NITC are the NASUWT, the Ulster Teachers' Union, the National Education Union (NEU) and Lecturers and the National Association of Head Teachers.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said teachers were still being paid incremental pay increases.

"A cost of living increase has not yet been approved in 2017," they said.

"While the teaching unions have submitted a 2017 pay claim for a 5% cost of living increase, management do not at this point have authority to negotiate on the claim which has been submitted, or to award any cost of living pay increase in the absence of pay policy for 2017 as this has not yet been set."