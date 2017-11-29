Image copyright Getty Creative Image caption School leaders in Northern Ireland had warned that the school day could be cut due to budget pressures

A secondary school in south Belfast has told parents it will close to pupils at 13:00 every Wednesday from early December.

The principal of Breda Academy blamed budget pressures and ongoing industrial action by teaching unions.

Two weeks ago, school leaders said pupils may be offered fewer subject choices and the school day could be cut due to a "budget crisis".

The warning came from the leaders of 80 of Northern Ireland's largest schools.

On Wednesday, Breda Academy principal Matthew Munroe said the cut in hours was "an essential response" to ongoing financial pressures and the associated short-of-strike industrial action.

Mr Munroe said that perhaps this represented an inconvenience for some parents and students, but the school had tried to select a day in a way that made it easier for parents to adapt to any routine in a simple and consistent way.

In a letter, he said that students would not have registration but would go to class at 08:35 GMT on Wednesdays.

Mr Munroe said lessons would be cut to 30 minutes on Wednesday and there would be a longer morning break instead of lunch.

A fortnight ago, in a joint statement from organisations representing principals, governors and school finance managers on 13 November, they said many schools were in a "critical situation", facing budget deficits of as much as £1m.

Their caution came on the same day that the 2017-18 education budget was published by the secretary of state.