The Garda (Irish police) has already "exhausted" its annual budget for 2017 and has cancelled overtime in Dublin in the run-up to Christmas as a result.

The funding problem was confirmed in a letter from Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy to Dublin chief superintendents.

He said all overtime in the city was cancelled, apart from two operations targeting a gang feud and port crime.

The Garda Representative Association criticised the move, describing it as "an open door for criminals".

Urgent letter

Sinn Féin said banning overtime during one of the busiest periods of the year was "nothing short of disgraceful".

The details emerged on Tuesday when Mr Leahy sent a letter marked "urgent" to all chief superintendents in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

He wrote to advise them that "under no circumstances is overtime to be incurred in the DMR, the sole exception are members employed on Operation C-Port and Operation Hybrid"

The port operation involves increased security at Dublin Port, while Operation Hybrid is the investigation into a murderous feud between the Hutch and Kinahan gangs, which has resulted in several fatal gun attacks.

Mr Leahy's letter stated: "The Garda budget for 2017 has been exhausted.

"All other operations, events, searches, arrests etc., for the remainder of 2017, will be performed by working units."

'Worrying'

The internal correspondence was leaked and a copy of the letter was shared on social media.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesman, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, said: "The fact that the budget has been exhausted before one of the busiest periods of the year points to under-resourcing, and this simply is not sustainable nor acceptable.

"Does this now mean the Gardaí will operate on a skeletal staff for the rest of the year; resulting in larger number of crimes not being responded to?

"This must be addressed as a matter of urgency, and is worrying to say the least."

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) - the professional body which represents rank and file officers - said it was "astonished" by the development.

It claimed that it was not possible to police the Republic of Ireland without overtime.

When contacted by BBC News NI, a Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are provided with an annual budget, which is reviewed on a continual basis to ensure they are working within that budget."

Corruption scandals

The funding problems cap a very difficult year for the Republic of Ireland's policing and justice system.

Image copyright PA Image caption Whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe was the subject of false allegations after he spoke out about corruption

The force has been rocked by a number of scandals, the most serious being a claim that when a whistleblower spoke out about corruption, senior officers tried to smear his reputation with false allegations of child sex abuse.

The ongoing investigation into the treatment of the whistleblower, Sgt Maurice McCabe, claimed its latest high-profile scalp on Tuesday, when Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Frances Fitzgerald resigned over her handling of the case.

Her resignation relieved the immediate pressure on the minority Fine Gael-led coalition government, which had faced the possibility of having to call a snap general election at a sensitive stage in the Brexit negotiations.