Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Police remain at the scene

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act during a police operation in north Belfast.

Police have said they are currently carrying out a number of searches in the New Lodge area.

Army bomb disposal experts are at the scene and a number of homes have been evacuated.

What police have described as "an item" has been taken away for further examination. The men who were arrested are aged 36 and 37.

"This operation has been necessary to ensure the safety of local residents and we appreciate the patience and understanding of those people who have had to leave their homes," Det Insp Andy Workman said.