57-year-old man dies in crash on A26 near Ballymena
- 29 November 2017
A 57-year-old man has died following a crash near Ballymena.
The crash happened on the A26 Crankill Road, at its junction with the Kildowney Road, at about 18:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Police are appealing for witnesses and want to speak to the driver of a white van that was in the area at the time.
The name of the man who died has not yet been released. The road has reopened after being closed for a time after the crash.