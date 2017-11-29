A 57-year-old man has died following a crash near Ballymena.

The crash happened on the A26 Crankill Road, at its junction with the Kildowney Road, at about 18:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and want to speak to the driver of a white van that was in the area at the time.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released. The road has reopened after being closed for a time after the crash.