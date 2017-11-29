Image caption The Northern Health Trust said it "simply cannot afford" to continue paying the higher rates

Northern Ireland's health regulator has formally notified the Department of Health that there is a serious nursing shortage across hospital and community services.

It is the first time the RQIA has issued such a notice.

It said it was its duty to inform the department after identifying a number of failings in almost every area it had inspected.

The department said it acknowledged that there is a shortage.

It is a issue in common with the rest of the UK and the Irish Republic.

The Royal College of Nursing described the move by the regulator as "reassuring" and said it was a "step in the right direction."

Speaking to the BBC, the regulator said that after a series of inspections in hospitals and nursing homes the RQIA identified staffing levels as being a problem in almost every area - calling it a "worrying picture".

It noted a reliance on agency and bank nursing staff which it said was due to a shortage of permanent staff.

This was impacting on the continuity of nursing care delivery in Northern Ireland.

According to Olive Macleod, the RQIA's chief executive, the effect was leading to "less effective care for patients."

"This is a significant message for the Department of Health," she said

"We as the regulator inspect health and social care organisations across Northern Ireland and where we find failings or there are concerns we must flag it to the department and on this occasion we did flag it.

"We are beginning to see big gaps in rotas and nursing home settings and this potentially will have an impact on care."

'Work force review'

The RQIA said there were worrying themes arising from five inspections of hospitals including in some nursing homes.

An inspection report said this had a knock on effect including low morale among staff which was impacting on sickness levels, levels of staff training, appraisal and supervision.

Inspectors said the cumulative effect was leading in some cases, to "less effective care being provided for patients."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said it is progressing with a work force review.

"We are proactively progressing a range of measures to address the situation," they said.

"Workforce pressures are one of the deep-seated challenges facing health and social care - challenges that can only be fully addressed through transformation of the system."

According to the regulator, the nursing shortage was a factor in the recent closure of a nursing home in Portadown in late January, and one in Tandragee in November.

They said it is impacting on the availability of beds in homes in those areas and is potentially having a knock on effect on hospital discharges.

Janice Smyth, director of the Royal College of Nursing welcomed the move by the RQIA.

"I think the fact that the regulator has formally recognised that we do have a serious problem here is reassuring to the profession," she said.

"The college has been raising concerns around safety and effective nurse staffing for some time and to nurses it would appear that people aren't as concerned about that as they should be.

"So I think this is a step in the right direction."

Meanwhile, a nursing home owner in county Down has revealed members of his staff are travelling to India in a bid to recuit nurses as he can't employ enough staff locally.

Mark King is the proprietor of Rathfriland Manor Nursing Home.

"At the end of January one of our senior nurses and a social worker are heading off as part of a trade delegation that was organised by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council," he said.

"We're very hopeful we will at least get in front of some qualified nurses who may well see Northern Ireland as an attractive option."

Describing the recruitment drive as a "a big step" he said he was "gambling on the fact we will go out and achieve some success while we are there."