Image copyright Reuters Image caption The DUP-Tory pact was signed in June

The Northern Ireland Civil Service plans to ask the Treasury for £20m from the DUP's confidence-and-supply deal with the Conservative Party for use within the next four months.

The prime minister made a deal with the DUP after losing her majority in the general election in June.

A memo from the Department of Finance obtained by the BBC outlined the plans.

It stated that £15m of the money will be used to ease pressures in the health service.

The other £5m will be given to education in this financial year.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State James Brokenshire told MPs the government would make available £50m of the confidence deal cash when it got an official request from the Northern Ireland administration.

The memo said that while £20m will be requested for immediate use, the need to access the remaining £30m will be "kept under review".

It said "a key consideration will be whether it would be best to propose accessing the funding" in the financial year which ends in April or in the next financial year.

The memo said the Treasury has agreed to carry forward any of the first tranche of DUP cash not immediately requested into the next financial year.

The £20m is included in a total of £114m being reallocated by the Department of Finance to help meet Stormont spending pressures.

Health's budget is being topped up by £54m and education by £26m.

The Department for Infrastructure is also getting £26m, some of which will deal with roads' maintenance issues.

This is not new money, but a reshuffling of existing finance.

The Department of Health said it includes money for a 1% pay rise, but that this cannot be paid immediately because of no minister.