Image caption The Equality Commission assisted Natasha McCullough in bringing a discrimination case against her employer

An O2 store employee who alleged she was sexually harassed while working in one of the firm's Belfast shops has accepted a settlement of £35,000.

Belfast woman Natasha McCullough took a case against her employer, Telefonica UK Limited, claiming she endured months of harassment by her line manager.

She further claimed that when she reported the matter to the firm, her complaint was not handled properly.

The firm apologised to her and agreed the payout without admitting liability.

'Panic attacks'

Telefonica UK Ltd has also agreed to reviewed its equal opportunities policies with the Equality Commission, which had assisted the claimant in bringing the case.

Ms McCullough was working as a sales advisor in a O2 store in Belfast at the time.

According to her complaint, she developed panic attacks as a result of being subjected to sexual harassment from January 2016 to August 2016.

She went on sick leave and later resigned from her job.

"This entire episode ended up being a serious source of stress for me," Ms McCullough said in a statement.

"I had a lot of painful and unsightly physical symptoms of stress, breathing difficulties and, eventually, panic attacks and I felt frightened, powerless and vulnerable.

"I felt that I was being isolated because I had complained about the behaviour."

'Dignity and respect'

The chief executive of the Equality Commission, Dr Evelyn Collins, said: "This case should remind all employers how important it is to ensure, not just that they have appropriate policies in place, but also that their policies are actually being implemented.

"Managers should be alert to unacceptable behaviour and take appropriate action to stop it.

"When complaints of sexual harassment are made, employers must ensure that they are dealt with promptly, seriously and confidentially and in accordance with the internal grievance procedure, treating employees with fairness, dignity and respect," she added.

The commission said Telefonica UK Ltd had apologised to Ms McCullough "for any injury to feelings, distress and upset caused by reason of the matters giving rise to her claims".

The firm has agreed to provide "equality training" to all staff including managers, reminding them over their responsibilities under the Sex Discrimination Order 1976.