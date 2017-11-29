Image caption The consortium aims to tackle paramilitary activity across Northern Ireland

The leader of a new group dedicated to wiping out paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland has said it will not be "double played" over money.

Former senior police officer Peter Sheridan said the group wanted to hear "ambitious and innovative" ideas.

It wants to persuade people to turn their backs on criminality.

However, he insisted the consortium that he leads would not "be taken along for a ride".

"We are not going to be double played," said Mr Sheridan, the chief executive of Cooperation Ireland.

Image caption Peter Sheridan heads a consortium aimed at wiping out paramilitarism

"We are not going to allow ourselves, as a consortium, to be taken along for a ride by some groups or organisations that think somehow they will get funding out of this and they can do nefarious activities at night time. This is public money"

The consortium, which was set up in October, is a key element of a strategy included in the 2015 Fresh Start Agreement.

In September, plans to create a new joint taskforce to tackle crime by paramilitary groups were announced.

Up to £50m has been ring-fenced for programmes over five years. A final figure has yet to be determined by the Tackling Paramilitarism Programme Board, but the transitioning communities budget could be £12m.

"We are looking for innovative, ambitious initiatives; new thinking, new ideas from groups, organisations and individuals that they can see from their particular area's perspective would help shift their community on from being either under the control of or being subservient to paramilitary organisations," Mr Sheridan said.

"We will then, as a consortium, use our best expertise to make an assessment of the ones we are going to recommend to the Executive Office.

The consortium is headed by Mr Sheridan, the chief executive at Cooperation Ireland. It includes representatives from the Mitchell Institute at Queen's University, Incore at Ulster University and the Institute for Conflict Research.

The work will involve talking to paramilitary crime gangs as well as community groups, churches and others.

The group will work in nationalist and loyalist communities across Belfast, Londonderry, Lurgan, Larne, Carrickfergus and Bangor.