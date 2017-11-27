Image copyright © Kenneth Allen/CC Geograph Image caption Moat Primary School said a large consignment of i-pads were stolen

A primary school in County Fermanagh has been closed for a day after a large consignment of iPads was stolen in a weekend break-in.

On its website, Moat Primary School in Lisnaskea said the burglary happened some time between 21:00 GMT and 22:30 GMT on Sunday.

The school's principal said that they plan to reopen on Tuesday.

Ulster Unionist councillor Victor Warrington said the break-in was "disgraceful".

He said he understood about 40 new iPads, purchased by the Parent Teacher Association, along with existing iPads had been taken.

"To break in and steal children's learning aids and create significant damage is a disgraceful act of criminality," he said.

"We want our children to get the best opportunities from their educational experience, instead we have here some of the worst type of actions from people."