Image caption A man has been charged in relation to an incident in Lendrick Street on Sunday

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident in east Belfast on Sunday.

Darren Scott, 39, from Forthriver Green in Belfast, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, a knife, and with threats to kill.

It follows an incident in Lendrick Street at 08:30 GMT on Sunday.

Police forced their way into a building after reports of a disturbance. A man in his thirties was taken to hospital with cuts to his head and hands.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Mr Scott was remanded in custody to reappear by video link on 18 December.