Belfast boxer Carl Frampton is facing legal action from his former trainers and promoters, Cyclone Promotions, according to a statement from his solicitors.

Mr Frampton left Cyclone Promotions, which is owned by the McGuigan family, in August.

A statement from Mr Frampton's solicitors said legal proceedings had been taken against their client.

It said the boxer from Tiger's Bay was "deeply disappointed" by the move.

His solicitors added: "He will not only defend this action rigorously but can confirm he will be counter claiming on a number of grounds.

"Mr Frampton is confident that this process will vindicate his position and reputation, and looks forward to engaging fully in this process to present all aspects of this claim before the court.

"Therefore it would be inappropriate to issue any further comment at this time."