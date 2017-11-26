Fire brought under control in Lurgan

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption High Street remains closed

A fire at a derelict building on High Street in Lurgan, County Armagh, has been brought under control.

It broke out on Sunday morning.

High Street remains closed as the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service assess the extent of the damage and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

DUP MP David Simpson said the scale of the fire and damage done to the building was "significant".

"We must allow the emergency services time to carry it their investigations but I am assured that the area will reopen as soon as possible," he said.