Man released after triple stabbing

Image caption The police said they received a report at about 00:45 GMT on Saturday morning

One of two men arrested after a triple stabbing in north Belfast has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Three men, all in their 20s, were stabbed in the early hours of Saturday.

A 20-year-old woman, who was arrested on Saturday has also been released on bail.

One of the men was found with stab wounds to his head. Another suffered a head injury and stab wounds to the neck.

The third underwent surgery for abdominal injuries.

The police said it had received reports of a disturbance at a property in the York Park area at about 00:45 GMT on Saturday morning.

Image caption One of the men was found with stab wounds to the head

One of the men was found inside the house.

The other two were found a quarter of a mile away near a retail premises on the Shore Road.