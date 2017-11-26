Image caption A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man is in hospital after a murder attempt in east Belfast on Sunday morning.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to what police have called "lacerations to his head" and cuts to his hands.

His condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The attack happened in the Lendrick Street area of east Belfast at about 08:30 GMT.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Sgt Mason said: "Officers forced entry to a property and detained a 47-year-old man who was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to lacerations to his head and cuts to his hands."