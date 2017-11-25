Image copyright Google Image caption Police found one of the victims in a house in the York Park area

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed in north Belfast.

The men, who are all in their 20s, are in a stable condition in hospital.

One of the men was found with stab wounds to the head and another suffered a head injury and stab wounds to the neck.

The other underwent surgery for abdominal injuries.

The police said it had received reports of a disturbance at a property in the York Park area at about 00:45 GMT on Saturday morning.

The police found a man with stab wounds to his head inside a house.

The other two men were found a quarter of a mile away near a retail premises on the Shore Road.

Police have appealed for information and would like to hear from anyone who was in the York Park area between 00:15 and 01:15.