Woman arrested in north Belfast after three men stabbed
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed in north Belfast.
The men, who are all in their 20s, are in a stable condition in hospital.
One of the men was found with stab wounds to the head and another suffered a head injury and stab wounds to the neck.
The other underwent surgery for abdominal injuries.
The police said it had received reports of a disturbance at a property in the York Park area at about 00:45 GMT on Saturday morning.
The police found a man with stab wounds to his head inside a house.
The other two men were found a quarter of a mile away near a retail premises on the Shore Road.
Police have appealed for information and would like to hear from anyone who was in the York Park area between 00:15 and 01:15.