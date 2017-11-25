Image caption Brian Tierney is a councillor for Derry City and Strabane District Council

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has condemned an attack on a car belonging to a party member in Londonderry as "an extremely cowardly act".

Mr Eastwood said that there had been an attempt to set Brian Tierney's car on fire at his home on Friday night.

He said Mr Tierney and his family had been left shaken by the incident.

"The people who did this think they can threaten Brian Tierney. Well, they don't know Brian Tierney and they don't know the SDLP," said Mr Eastwood.

"Brian is somebody who serves the community extremely well, extremely diligently and should be able to do that without threat or intimidation," he added.

Mr Eastwood said that the attack happened when Mr Tierney, a Derry City and Strabane District councillor, was out but his wife and children were home.

"There's absolutely no excuse for this type of activity," he said.

"No one will threaten Brian Tierney out of saying what he says or doing what he does, and nobody will threaten the SDLP or try and stop us representing our community."