Image caption Rory Campbell, 21, was sentenced after appearing at Belfast Crown Court

A man who downloaded indecent images of children has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Rory Campbell, 21, from Harberton Park, Belfast, was arrested in June 2016 after a joint operation between the National Crime Agency (NCA) and PSNI.

Officers found 560 images and videos on his computers, 53 of which were in the most serious category.

Campbell was placed on probation for two years after being sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

He was also made the subject of a five-year sexual offences prevention order and told he must perform 100 hours of community service.

NCA branch commander Rob Burgess said: "Campbell was viewing and sharing disturbing material and his actions prolonged the abuse of the victims within the images.

"As well as community service and probation, he will have to keep law enforcement informed about his online activity and will appear in safety checks carried out by organisations that work with vulnerable people.

"Like-minded people who think their own activity will go unnoticed should take heed that the NCA and PSNI will find them and bring them before the courts."