Image copyright Reuters

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster is expected to reaffirm her commitment to power sharing when she addresses the party's annual conference later.

She is also expected to talk about the DUP's new influence at Westminster.

DUP MPs are propping up the Conservative government as part of a confidence-and-supply deal.

Senior Conservative Party minister Damian Green is due to attend the event on Saturday.

The party's chief whip Julian Smith will also attend and is due to give a keynote speech in the afternoon.

The ongoing deadlock over power-sharing in Northern Ireland and Brexit are expected to be discussed extensively at the party conference.

Analysis

by Enda McClafferty, BBC News NI political correspondent

When the DUP last gathered for their party conference, power-sharing was in full flow. A year later, Stormont is in lockdown and we now have a power vacuum.

So, it's no surprise the DUP will today put a big focus on the place where it now holds the balance of power - Westminster.

Arlene Foster has spoken about how she believes it will soon be time to give London a greater say if a deal to restore the power-sharing institutions cannot be agreed.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Damian Green is due to attend the DUP party conference on Saturday

Meanwhile, one minister who has made the journey from London today is the de facto deputy prime minister Damian Green.

Mr Green is currently being investigated for inappropriate behaviour towards a party worker and for downloading pornography on a work computer, all allegations he denies.

He's not expected to address to conference but the Tory chief whip Julian Smith will deliver a keynote speech this afternoon.

The DUP-Sinn Féin power-sharing government fell apart in January following a row over a green energy scandal, which is now the subject of a public inquiry.

A series have talks have failed to find agreement over issues including the Irish language act and same-sex marriage.

Mrs Foster has said that if the deadlock continues it could be time for direct rule from Westminster to be introduced.

"We need a government in Northern Ireland and, if it is not going to be a devolved administration, then we need to have a minister come and take those decisions.

"Obviously I believe that a devolved administration could make those decisions better than a minister coming over from London. But if that has to be the case, it has to be the case."