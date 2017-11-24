PSNI officer gets probation for voyeurism

Image copyright Pacemaker

A police officer who admitted charges of voyeurism and making an indecent photograph of a child has been given a 12-month probation order.

Phil Adamson, 46, whose address was given as care of PSNI headquarters, pleaded guilty in October.

Coleraine Magistrate's Court heard that the offences took place in July this year when Adamson filmed a child showering with a hidden mobile phone.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

He lost his job with the PSNI following his admission of guilt.

The case had been adjourned to allow the court to receive a victim impact statement from the child.

Admission

The court was also told that he had admitted the offences to police during interview at the first opportunity.

Adamson's defence said his client had shown "genuine remorse for what he had done" and that his first instructions were to apologise to the injured party.

He said Adamson had suffered "extreme consequences in terms of his reputation and professional standing".

"His job is gone, and the reputational damage cannot be repaired."

He told the court that Adamson had been just two years away from the length of service that would have afforded him a pension, and added that his client had suffered "financial penalties".

The solicitor told the court: "Prior to this, this was a man of impeccable character."

The court was told the probation board assessed Adamson as presenting a low risk of reoffending.

Loss of reputation

A district judge said: "This is a very sad but serious case.

"You have lost your reputation."

The judge said no explanation had been offered as to why Adamson did what he did.

"How do I best protect the public?

"There could well be a risk it might happen again," he said.

Adamson was given a 12-month probation order, told to sign the sex offenders register and was given a sexual offences prevention order.