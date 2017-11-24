Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Nine civilians were killed when an IRA bomb exploded in a fish shop in Belfast in 1993

Channel 4 has deleted a video of a joke with an apparent reference to one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles after dozens of complaints on Facebook.

The clip, which appeared on the All 4 Facebook page, was taken from an episode of the US sitcom Black-ish that was aired on the E4 channel last week.

Discussing the IRA, a character refers to taking "down a couple of fish and chip shops to be free of British rule".

Relatives of Shankill bomb victims were said to be "deeply upset" by the clip.

Nine civilians - including two children, aged seven and 13 - were killed by an IRA bomb that exploded at a fish shop in west Belfast in 1993.

'Mockery of grief'

The Facebook clip - titled "Nothing tears a family apart like politics" - was posted on Thursday night.

It was removed from Facebook on Friday morning after more than two million people had viewed it, with some commenting to express their disgust.

Channel 4 has yet to respond to a request from the BBC for a comment.

Belfast councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston said victims' family members had contacted her after seeing the video.

"They're deeply upset and deeply aggrieved - it makes a mockery of the grief that they're experiencing," added the Progressive Unionist Party representative.

Image copyright ABC Image caption Writers of the show Black-ish had crossed the line with the joke, said a Belfast councillor

In the clip, two parents - father Dre and mother Bow - discuss the political position adopted by their son, who has become a member of the Republican Party in the US.

Dre attempts to explain this to Bow, who misunderstands him, believing him to mean that her son has become a member of the IRA.

She says: "So if you got to take down a couple of fish a chip shops to be free of British rule, Dre, you got to do what you got to do."

The episode was originally broadcast in the US in 2015 but was broadcast in the UK last week.

'Downright ignorance'

Ms Corr-Johnston accused the show's writers of "moral bankruptcy" for making a joke of "one of the most notorious acts" of violence in Northern Ireland.

She called on Channel 4 to issue an apology for posting the video on Facebook and raise her complaint with the ABC network, which produces Black-ish.

"There's dark humour and then there's downright ignorance, and this show, I believe, has crossed the line," she added.

"If the writers are going to make reference to a terrorist organisation, they should know the content of what they're writing about."