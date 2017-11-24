Image copyright News Letter

A terrifying burglary, in which a knife was held to a baby's throat, is the lead story in Friday's Daily Mirror.

The victims - a family of six from south Belfast - lost their father Finbar McGrillen four years ago in a brutal double murder in the city.

The paper reports that Mr McGrillen's partner, Tina Gillespie, "wrestled" with the burglars as her "shocked children watched in horror".

Finbarr McGrillen was beaten to death in 2013 alongside his friend, Caron Smyth

Her daughter, Katie McGrillen, says: "We were begging them for our lives".

The two intruders escaped with a number of items, including toys bought for the sixth-month-old baby's first Christmas.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with plans for a £300m casino complex in Belfast, which the paper says could create 1,000 jobs.

A vision for the entertainment and leisure complex includes a water park, a hotel, bar and restaurant as well as gambling facilities.

Belfast City Council is taking a gamble with proposals for a casino development

Belfast City Council is launching a public consultation on the proposal but the paper understands that two leading operators have already been in talks about the development.

A "racism storm" is whipped up on the front page of the Irish News, as a former deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party is criticised for referring to the Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar as "the Indian".

Lord Kilclooney, now a cross-bench peer, denied that the remarks he made on Twitter were racist, and claimed it was "shorthand for an Indian surname which I could not spell".

However, the paper says that other Twitter users pointed out to the peer that he spelt Mr Varadkar's name correctly in an earlier tweet.

Leo Varadkar is son of an Irish nurse and an Indian doctor

The Irish News also reports on a strange multicultural dispute in Magherafelt, where loyalists have called for the removal of the town's Christmas tree, just in case local Muslims "may be offended".

No Muslims have objected to the tree - instead the complaint was lodged by a loyalist group called the British Truth Forum, which was involved in a bitter dispute over the removal of the union flag in Magherafelt.

The group's chairman, William Lennox, tells the paper that if the flying of the union flag in the town centre is considered offensive, then a Christmas tree could also be considered offensive to non-Christians.

He complained that council officials had not carried out an Equality Impact Assessment before erecting the tree and says they must "stick to their policies".

'You just have to battle through the mess'

The papers are also looking ahead to the DUP's annual party conference this weekend, with the News Letter saying the gathering will be one of "unprecedented grandeur".

Its political editor, Sam McBride, says the grandiosity will not emanate from the staging of a lavish event, but from the international media attention it will receive.

Since becoming kingmakers on the national stage with their pact to keep the Tories in power, the paper says the DUP is gearing to "address the UK, not just Northern Ireland".

The Irish News reports that the DUP is charging journalists a £150 fee if they missed the October deadline to apply for a press pass for the event.

The paper says such a move is "unheard of in Northern Ireland" and would "cause uproar" in the Republic, but adds it is more common among the larger parties in Great Britain.

Hopefully, the international press will be more impressed with Belfast hospitality than some of the world's best snooker players.

Snooker stars Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan gave differing opinions of Belfast's Waterfront Hall

Former world champion Neil Robertson branded the facilities at the Northern Ireland Open snooker tournament as "garbage".

The Belfast Telegraph says the Australian compared practice sessions at Belfast's Waterfront Hall to escaping from prison through a sewer pipe.

"You just have to battle through the mess. Like the Shawshank Redemption, you have to crawl through a lot of the crap to come out the other end a happy person."

However, his rival Ronnie O'Sullivan described the event as a "bit more plush" than last year and said he would have preferred a "gritty-type venue that creates a better atmosphere".