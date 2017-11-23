Image caption Lord Kilclooney said the tweet was "not racist" but "shorthand for an Indian surname which I could not spell"

Former senior Ulster Unionist Lord Kilclooney has been urged to withdraw a tweet in which he described Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar as "the Indian".

Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey and Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry both described the tweet as racist.

Mr Farry said Lord Kilclooney should withdraw his statement.

Lord Kilclooney has said the tweet was "not racist" but "shorthand for an Indian surname which I could not spell".

He also tweeted: "I should have said PM and not used Indian as shorthand for his name which I must learn to spell correctly."

Mr Varadkar was born in the Republic and is of Indian heritage.

He was elected taoiseach (Irish prime minster) in June.

Lord Kilclooney, a former deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist party, issued his tweet on Thursday evening in response to a news story about Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

He wrote: "Simon Coveney is stirring things up. Very dangerous non statesman like role! Clearly hoping to undermine the Indian."

In response, Mr Maskey, a former Sinn Féin, tweeted: "Can't see that comment as anything other than racist?"

Mr Farry also wrote on Twitter: "Let's call this out for what it is - racism. The Taoiseach is just as Irish as Simon Coveney. Let's see if there is the courage and integrity to withdraw this."

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann tweeted that Lord Kilclooney was not a member of the party and "speaks for himself".

Former victims' commissioner Patricia McBride tweeted that she would report Lord Kilclooney's comment to the House of Lords commissioner for standards.