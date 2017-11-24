Image copyright Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph Image caption Leslie Ross died from cancer earlier this month

The daughter of a man accused of a litany of sex abuse says she believes he was capable of murder.

Julie Ross is the second close relative of Leslie Ross to waive her right to anonymity to tell how she was abused.

In going public she joins her cousin, Debbie, who described County Down man Ross as a "monster" in an interview with BBC News NI.

Julie Ross says she fled Ireland at 14 years old after her father attempted to attack her with a knife.

In 2015, Leslie Ross, 70, from Dromore was accused of murdering three of his former girlfriends - but was eventually cleared of all the charges.

He then faced 44 charges in a sex abuse trial but died earlier this month before the case against him could be concluded.

His daughter, Julie, attended court and said she refused to be intimidated by him.

"I feel that by facing him a number of times in the courtroom, he died knowing that I was no longer affected by or frightened of him," she said.

Leslie Ross's trial was stopped after he collapsed in the dock. He died in his flat in Newtownards on 8 November.

For Julie Ross, his death is "closure in the fact that he cannot harm anyone ever again".

Although there was no verdict in the trial, Julie is convinced that he would have been found guilty and sentenced.

"I truly believe that if it was not for his illness then the PPS would have successfully prosecuted him for these offences against me and the other victims involved in the trial."

Julie's statement to BBC News NI came just after her cousin, Debbie, also waived her right to anonymity to tell her story of abuse at the hands of her uncle in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Both women describe Leslie Ross as a violent man, so violent that Julie believes she is lucky to be alive.

"I left Ireland in June 1990 aged 14 following a particular incident whereby Leslie attempted to attack me with a large knife and if it were not for another person intervening, putting themselves in danger and effectively saving me, I could have been left seriously injured or worse.

"I do believe that he was capable of being responsible for the deaths of his previous partners as I know, first hand, what levels of violence and depravity he would use towards others."

She said she thought long and hard before speaking but now wants to move on with her life.

"I will not be putting out anymore statements or speaking to any other media.

"I have only made this statement to show support for my cousin and other victims in hope they gain the closure they wholeheartedly deserve.

"I would also like to thank all the officers of the PSNI who have been involved over these incidents and have made it so much easier for myself and other victims to go through the long process of getting him to court."