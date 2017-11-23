Regret at political donation clarity delay

Image caption Parties at Stormont have not been previously been required to reveal who funds them

Electoral Commission NI has welcomed the government's decision to pave the way for the details of people making donations to political parties in Northern Ireland to be published, but says it is disappointed it did not happen sooner.

On Thursday morning, the body said it was extremely disappointed it was unable to publish the details of donations made to the parties because the government had not yet made the necessary legislation.

However on Thursday afternoon, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) minister Chloe Smith laid a draft order before parliament to allow the publication of all donations and loans received by the parties after 1 July this year.

Ann Watt, Head of the Electoral Commission NI, said that while she was pleased to hear the government had moved the draft order, she remained disappointed the names of donors could not be published on Thursday as they have been in the rest of the UK.

It is expected to be January before the first tranche of names are known.

Earlier this year, the Electoral Commission called for the publication of donations to political parties in Northern Ireland to be backdated to 1 January 2014.

It came after the Northern Ireland secretary, James Brokenshire, announced donations made from 1 July would be published.