McMullen Facades projects include the Obel building - Belfast's tallest - and the city's Soloist building, pictured, which houses the Belfast office of law firm Pinsent Masons

Northern Ireland construction firm McMullen Facades has been bought over, just days after being placed into administration.

The new owners said the jobs of 270 employees, based in Portadown and Moira, will be retained.

The buyers are JRL Group, who are currently constructing Britain's tallest residential building in London's Canary Wharf.

Its main business is in reinforced concrete frames.

Financial difficulties

McMullen Facades went into administration following financial difficulties at its English parent company, Lakesmere Group.

"We are delighted to have concluded the successful sale," said Peter Allen of administrators Deloitte.

"McMullen remains a profitable business. We wish it every success for the future."

McMullen had a turn-over of £37m last year and does work throughout the UK.