A city deal for Belfast, which would allow it to have powers to create economic growth, is dependent on the restoration of the NI Executive.

The potential deal for Belfast was announced in Chancellor Philip Hammond's Budget on Wednesday.

However, the chancellor's Budget book states that negotiations will not begin before power-sharing is restored.

Meanwhile, there has been criticism that a similar deal was not announced for Londonderry.

The Budget book states: "Upon restoration of a Northern Ireland Executive, the government will open negotiations for a city deal for Belfast as part of the government's commitment to work towards a comprehensive and ambitious set of city deals across Northern Ireland to boost investment and productivity."

Lord Mayor of Belfast Nuala McAllister said it would be a 10-year investment plan to improve infrastructure, develop skills and attract more and better jobs.

"This will create a real 'fast-forward' for economic growth here," she said.

"Working closely with businesses, universities and further education sectors, locally-elected representatives across all parties are committed to getting the best deal possible.

"We look forward to negotiating in due course, but it is imperative we see the restoration of a functioning executive in order to land an ambitious, forward-looking package that will boost prosperity and build skills - delivering not only for the city region, but for the whole economy of Northern Ireland."

'Derry needs it most'

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party had campaigned for a city deal for Derry, as well as Belfast, for a number of years, but had not been supported by the DUP or Sinn Féin.

"We don't have any problem with a Belfast city deal, we support it... we want to see a city deal in both Derry and Belfast - but Derry needs it most," Mr Eastwood said.

"Derry is the area that has been left behind decade after decade after decade. All you have to do is look at the employment statistics, and you will see the area that needs proper intervention.

"What we are seeing is a repartitioning of Northern Ireland where all of the economic interventions are being made in the wrong place.

"It is all well and good saying that Belfast will come first, but people in Derry have been hearing that Belfast must come first year after year. You have to understand the frustration people have in this city."

The DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he believed it was the first in a series of city deals for Northern Ireland and that there would be one for the north west.

"The government made clear they want to see a series of city deals rolled out in Northern Ireland and the Belfast region is obviously the largest urban area in Northern Ireland and therefore the government felt that is the best place to start," he said.

"This was not an initiative by the NI executive, this was an initiative taken by the DUP in our agreement with the Conservative government - we recognised that city deals are something that would be good for Northern Ireland and would want to see rolled out across all of Northern Ireland."