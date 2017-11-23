Image copyright News Letter

One heart-wrenching story dominates all of Thursday's papers - the inquest into the deaths of five family members who drowned in a pier accident last year.

Sean McGrotty died alongside his two young sons, his partner's teenage sister and her mother when their car slid into the sea in County Donegal.

The opening day of the case heard the driver, Mr McGrotty, was more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

The court was also told of the frantic efforts made to save the family.

Witness Davitt Walsh, who won a bravery award for saving Mr McGrotty's baby daughter from the sinking car, described harrowing scenes as water engulfed the vehicle.

The Irish News reports how the rescuer saw one of the boys trying to climb out of a car window.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption The victims were, from left, Mark McGrotty, 12, and Evan McGrotty, 8, Sean McGrotty, 49, Ruth Daniels, 57, and Jodie Lee Daniels, 14

"I tried to pull the wee boy out but he seemed to get stuck on something," Mr Walsh told the inquest.

In its coverage, the Daily Mirror reports that as many as 10 cars had slipped into Buncrana pier before the tragedy, but none of the previous accidents had been fatal.

Wednesday's budget is analysed in detail in all the dailies, with the DUP claiming "credit" for some of the Tories' announcements, according to the News Letter.

It quotes DUP MP Sammy Wilson saying he was "pleased" that his party's "influence" at Westminster was paying off.

'Sold its soul'

The paper notes that Northern Ireland was "mentioned in three separate sentences" during the Chancellor's budget speech, while Scotland and Wales were name-checked only twice.

Image caption The chancellor flashed the cash, but day-to-day spending has been cut when inflation is considered

However, the Daily Mirror points out that Scotland and Wales got more more money and quotes a senior economist who claims the "extra" £650m allocated to Northern Ireland was "misleading".

"Day-to day spending here is still set to fall in real terms," claims Paul MacFlynn from the Nevin Economic Research Institute.

Green Party leader Steven Agnew appears to agree, saying: "The DUP has sold its soul.

"Far from the promised billion pound windfall, we are now looking at a real term cut."

The Belfast Telegraph leads with an exclusive report into counter-terrorism security measures, or lack thereof, at Belfast City Hall.

'Prime target'

The paper has seen details of an assessment carried out by the National Counter-Terrorism Security Office, ordered after recent attacks on Manchester and London.

The experts have concluded that the central Belfast building is a "prime target for terrorists" with the annual Christmas market a "specific vulnerability".

Inside the paper, a teenager is warning dog owners to beware of "poisoned" pet food along the Comber Greenway in east Belfast.

Gareth Wright, 17, says one dog needed to be treated by a vet after eating food that was later found to be "laced with anti-freeze".

Another suspicious batch of dog food, which has yet to be tested, was left on the greenway in "identical" circumstances, it says.

In happier news, the News Letter declares that Northern Ireland bakers have "risen to the challenge" of a new world record.

Probably the largest scone on Earth - weighing a whopping 22.5 stone (142kg) - was baked in a massive County Down oven on Wednesday.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The NI baking team produced a real showstopper

The team included celebrity chef, Jenny Bristow.

It could take months before the result is confirmed by Guinness World Record, but while they wait, the scone will be divided up and given to homeless charities.

'Robinson Crusoe'

Finally, the only resident of Coney Island, who has spent almost 20 solitary years living at the Lough Neagh beauty spot, is ending his splendid isolation.

Peter McClelland was appointed warden of Coney Island in 1998 and the Belfast Telegraph says he was soon dubbed 'Ulster's Robinson Crusoe'.

It says he lived a simple existence, buying his first TV just three years ago and immediately regretting it as a "waste of money".

In a previous interview, he told the paper that "loneliness is a state of mind".

Peter, who is now moving to land-locked Portadown, says he intends to write a book about the "best years of my life".