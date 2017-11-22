Image copyright PSNI Image caption The road is expected to remain closed for some time

A commuter road between Bangor and Dundonald is closed after a lorry hit a bridge.

The lorry hit the Old Railway Bridge on the B170 Ballysallagh Road on Wednesday. It was reported to the Department for Infrastructure at about 18:00 GMT.

The bridge has been damaged and will need to be assessed by a structural engineer in daylight.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to avoid the area and allow extra travel time due to expected increased traffic on the A2 and other routes in the area.