Hyponatraemia report due in January

Image copyright PA

A report into Hyponatraemia-related deaths in Northern Ireland is to be published on 31 January.

The inquiry, which was set up in 2004, investigated the deaths of five children in hospitals.

Its publication has been delayed several times and has so far cost about £15m.

Hyponatraemia is an abnormally low level of sodium in the blood that can occur when fluid is not administered correctly.

The inquiry looked at the deaths of Raychel Ferguson and Claire Roberts, both aged nine.

It also examined the death of four-year-old Adam Strain.

It investigated the events following the death of Lucy Crawford who was 17-months-old and also around issues of the treatment of 15-year-old Conor Mitchell who also died from the condition.

The families have been trying to get answers from the various health trusts involved for almost 16 years.