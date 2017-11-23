Image caption Ann Service, 78, says she does not have the 20 years it may take to get through some Troubles inquiries

A woman whose son was killed by loyalist paramilitaries has urged the Northern Ireland secretary to make sure he is not forgotten.

Brian Service, 35, was murdered on Alliance Avenue in Belfast in 1998.

His mother, Ann, is calling for proposed legacy institutions from the Stormont House agreement to be put in place while she is still alive.

James Brokenshire said the agreement represents the best means of addressing Northern Ireland's past.

In September, Northern Ireland's police ombudsman said some inquiries could take up to 20 years to complete.

Mrs Service, 78, has written an open letter to Mr Brokenshire, saying she does not have 20 years.

"I can't wait that long, I don't have the time," she writes.

Image caption Brian Service was murdered in 1998

Mrs Service said that since his death, she and her family have been treated as if "Brian's life and death did not matter".

No one has ever been convicted of the murder.

She has appealed to Mr Brokenshire to make sure that the institutions proposed in the Stormont House Agreement do not "once again" fail victims' families.

She said the murders of hundreds of people made headlines for a day, but were then forgotten by all but their family and friends.

Responding to the letter, Mr Brokenshire said: "The government believes that the Stormont House Agreement proposals represent the best means of addressing Northern Ireland's past in ways that will be fair, balanced and proportionate.

"We are obliged to move forward so that victims and survivors are able to get the progress they have been seeking for such a long time.

"I believe that the next phase is to consult publicly on the details of how the new institutions would work in practice.

"A public consultation would provide everyone with an interest, the opportunity to see the proposed way forward and contribute to the discussion on the issues."

Extract from Anne Service's letter to James Brokenshire

Brian was the middle one of our three boys.

I was brought up in a family of love, not to hate anyone and so was Brian.

He'd worked in London as a painter and decorator for quite a few years but had come home.

Image caption Mr Service was murdered as he walked along a road to his parents' house

He was quiet in the house but a bit of a character outside with a lot of friends and he enjoyed watching sport with a few beers like anyone else of his age.

That's what he was going to do the night before Halloween when he went to see his brother.

We had a meal together before he left and I know he went out of our house that night with love.

'Brian was a real person'

He wouldn't have worried about walking home because we were told we had peace by then.

When they told me he was dead I just wanted to lie down on the ground where he died alone to be close to him even for a moment.

I am telling you all this so that you know that Brian was a real person because after his murder that's not the way he was treated.

It was as if he never really existed as a person and that his life and death did not matter.

Image caption The scene of Mr Service's murder

It is three years since the Stormont House Agreement.

There is to be an Historical Investigations Unit to look at unsolved cases and an Information Retrieval Commission for those who want information rather than trying to get prosecutions.

Secretary of State can you assure me that Brian's case will be looked at properly this time?

Can you assure all the others who feel they have been forgotten because their loved ones' murder made headlines only for a day that their loss will be acknowledged with respect?

My husband, Davy, died four years ago knowing no more about what happened to our son than we did when they came to our house at 7am that day to tell us he was dead.

Please don't let us be forgotten all over again".