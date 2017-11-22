Image copyright Geograph Image caption The alleged thefts happened at an Asda store in Enniskillen in December 2013

A jury in the second day in the trial of a serving police officer accused of shoplifting from an Asda shop has heard evidence from the store's staff.

Linda Totten, 50, whose address was given as Enniskillen police station, is charged with two counts of shoplifting from the Enniskillen store in 2013.

The charges relate to the alleged theft of £156.81 of goods on Christmas Eve 2013 and other items four days earlier.

Dungannon Crown Court heard from sales and security staff.

The sales assistant explained she had seen Ms Totten's trolley as she made her way to the self-service checkouts.

She suggested a staffed check-out should be used instead, as the self-service checkouts were only for small numbers of items.

'Tracking her'

Ms Totten said she only had a few items to put through as the rest of the goods in her trolley were already scanned and paid for.

This staff member noted no concerns in Ms Totten's demeanour.

The security manager told the court he had been alerted due to suspicious activity four days ago and was tracking Ms Totten on the in-store security cameras.

Referring to the CCTV footage, he pointed out a section that showed the defendant in a clothing aisle with a full trolley.

She then placed the items of this into a second trolley, before returning them to the first trolley, appearing to pack or arrange the items.

CCTV footage

The security manager then said he saw Ms Totten make her way to the check-out, put some items through and then move toward the exit.

The CCTV showed her pushing the trolley through the doors, leaving it in the foyer, then returning to the shop.

She went to a kiosk, purchased cigarettes, then left again.

Ms Totten is seen to walk past her trolley toward the car park.

Later, she returns, takes hold of the trolley and pushes it away.

'No issues'

Within less than a minute, the security manager and another guard wheeled the trolley back in through the doors. Ms Totten walked behind them.

He explained: "I approached her and said I believed there were goods in her trolley which were not paid for. I asked her to accompany me back inside, which she did."

The court heard that a female supervisor was called as the detained person was a woman. The police were also called.

The supervisor and security manager began to scan the 72 items they believed had not been paid for, which amounted to £156.81.

On being asked if he noted anything unusual in Ms Totten's demeanour, the security manager replied, "No. There were no issues whatsoever."

He further confirmed not touching the defendant at any time, and only took hold of the trolley to bring it back into the shop.