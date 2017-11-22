Image copyright Belfast Harbour Commissioners Image caption Most of Northern Ireland's port trade came through Belfast

Northern Ireland's ports dealt with a record volume of trade in 2016 with almost 27m tonnes of goods exported or imported.

That was up 5% on 2015 and was the fourth year in a row where trade volumes exceeded 25m tonnes.

Most of the trade, 66%, came through Belfast Port with almost 12% through Warrenpoint and 10% through Larne.

Other official figures have shown Northern Ireland's export performance has improved over the last year.

That is likely to have been strongly influenced by the fall in the value of the pound against other currencies.

A weaker pound makes UK-produced goods cheaper in overseas markets.

The number of non-freight vehicles using the ports, which refers to car ferries, is continuing to decline.

A total of 458,664 non-freight vehicles passed through the ports, a decrease of 0.2% on 2015 figures.

The number of non-freight vehicles using the ports has fallen by 30% since 1999.