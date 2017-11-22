Six-vehicle collision on motorway near Lisburn
- 22 November 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police are dealing with a six-vehicle collision on the M1 motorway near Lisburn.
One lane city-bound is currently closed between Junction six at Saintfield Road and Ballyskeagh.
Motorists have been advised to slow down due to the build-up of traffic.