A US diplomat has said NI politicians who supported Brexit made an "historic mistake".

Richard Haass chaired political negotiations at Stormont in 2013.

He told BBC Newsline that the current political impasse at Stormont was down to Brexit, poor leadership and a failure to deal with the past.

He said that the negotiations were without "big leadership" and the UK government could not get too involved because they were "wedded" to the DUP.

"I don't see anyone who has the standing of Ian Paisley on the unionist side or Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams on the nationalist side, that's the problem.

"It takes big leadership to make compromises and to sell those compromises to the public.

Skip Twitter post by @RichardHaass Northern Ireland at a crisis point, the result of poor leadership, Brexit, & a failure to deal with the past. agree that the current impasse likely to lead to restructuring of its politics and/or push for Irish unification. hoping it does not lead to any resumption of violence. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) November 21, 2017 Report

"I don't think the British government can play much of a role, first of all it is wedded to Brexit, which raises a whole lot of questions about the border and the future of Northern Ireland and of course the government only survives because of the participation and the support of the DUP."

Dr Haass said the British government was in a "difficult position" but that most of the "heavy lifting" in negotiations such as these must be done by the local politicians.

"The Sinn Féin leadership is fairly new and untested and the DUP leadership is in a difficult situation given the investigation into their past practices and their proximity to the British government.

"Even if Stormont is restored I don't think anyone should think that that is the answer, I worry about the inability to deal with the past and to deal with some other basic day-to-day questions and how people will deal with the fallout of Brexit."