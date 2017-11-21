Image copyright Geograph Image caption The alleged thefts happened at an Asda store in Enniskillen in December 2013

A jury has been shown CCTV in the case of a police officer accused of shoplifting from an Asda store.

Linda Totten, 50, whose address was given as Enniskillen police station, is charged with two counts of shoplifting from the Enniskillen store in 2013.

Dungannon Crown Court heard Ms Totten had told a till supervisor her receipt was in the car with her partner when asked for it on the first visit.

However, the first day of her trial heard she was unable to produce it.

A prosecutor said Ms Totten, a sergeant, had gone to the service till area with a trolley "over-flowing with items", on top of which was a box of other goods.

The barrister claimed she told the operator she had already paid for the unbagged goods lying loose in the trolley, and only had to pay for those in the box.

The court was shown CCTV footage of that incident, which happened on 20 December 2013.

'Bluffed her way'

The prosecutor told the jury of seven men and five women that the prosecution evidence, including the CCTV footage, was "clear, cogent and persuasive" as to the policewoman's guilt.

He said Ms Totten had "bluffed" her way, "confidently expecting" staff in the store to accept she had paid for the shopping

On the second occasion - Christmas Eve - Ms Totten again entered the shop and CCTV showed her initially with two trolleys.

The prosecutor said that eventually CCTV shows Ms Totten leaving her trolley in the foyer area, before "then reaching in and pulling out her trolley which the prosecution say was to exit the building".

Moments later, the court heard, the CCTV shows "security officers pushing the trolley back into the store followed by the defendant".

The prosecutor added that while she had a receipt for the goods in the top box, when more than 70 items of shopping in the trolley was totalled, it came to £156.81.

Later, in cross-examination by a defence barrister, the supervisor who challenged Ms Totten accepted had the policewoman not approached her "the issue about the receipt would have remained unresolved" and would have been "left at that".

While the supervisor said she "let security know", she accepted that Ms Totten said she had been told she could go home by a security man who also told her the "matter had been resolved".