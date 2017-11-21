Image caption A 2015 revaluation saw many retailers in central Belfast have their rates bills cut

Business properties in Northern Ireland, including shops, offices and factories, are to be re-valued for the purpose of calculating rates bills.

Rates are property taxes paid by households and businesses and are based on the value of the property.

The last valuation for business rates was completed in 2015, but that followed a 10-year gap.

The Department of Finance said it will take two and a half years to revalue more than 75,000 properties.

A new valuation list will be in use from April 2020.

The department said the revaluations will ensure that the rating system is "more up to date, better reflecting local economic changes and making the system fairer".

The 2015 revaluation saw many retailers in central Belfast and in regional towns having their rates bills cut.

Some shops in Donegall Place, traditionally Belfast's main shopping street, had their bills halved.

Those who faced increased bills included large supermarkets, out of town retail parks and the operators of large wind farms.

Image caption Those who faced increased bills included the operators of large windfarms

The rateable value of a business property is worked out using its net annual value (NAV).

NAV is an assessment of the annual rental value that the property could reasonably be let for at a fixed point in time.

The NAV is then multiplied by the 'rate in the pound' to produce the annual bill.

A revaluation in itself does not raise more money but instead redistributes the rates burden.