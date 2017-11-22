The Chancellor's budget is unlikely to mean much extra spending power for Northern Ireland.

Phillip Hammond has little room for giveaways as he continues with his plan to reduce government borrowing.

His March budget means that the Northern Ireland block grant is due to fall by 1.6% in real terms in 2018-19.

For that fall to be reversed, he would need to allocate an extra £162m to Northern Ireland, compared to the position in March.

Spending for Northern Ireland is largely determined by the operation of the Barnett Formula.

In crude terms, the formula means that if spending falls or rises on public services in England, it will also change by a proportionate amount in Northern Ireland.

There has been speculation that the chancellor will allocate funds to allow pay increases for some health service staff.

However, the situation in Northern Ireland is complicated by the current lack of devolved government.

The region has been without a devolved administration since January, when the governing parties - the DUP and Sinn Féin - split in a bitter row over a botched green energy scheme.

Northern Ireland public sector pay is a devolved issue and there are currently no ministers to sign off on increases.

There has also been speculation more details could be revealed about a report to be commissioned on the impact of VAT and air passenger duty on Northern Ireland tourism.

The government committed to looking at the issues as part of the DUP's £1bn confidence and supply deal to keep Theresa May in Downing Street following the general election.

Northern Ireland's budget for 2017-18 was published last week, and shows an increase in health spending of 5.4%.

NI Secretary James Brokenshire said he regretted having to bring the budget to Westminster, but said public services would begin to run out of money if the budget was not in place by the end of November.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the budget bill was "absolutely not an indication of direct rule".

What will be in the Budget?

Image copyright PA Image caption Millennials are getting money off rail tickets but will there be anything else for them?

Unlike past years, few announcements have been briefed out in advance of the big day.

But the chancellor is expected to announce more money for teacher training in England and extra cash to boost the numbers of students taking maths after the age of 16.

He has signalled he wants to speed up permitted housing developments and give more help to small builders.

In a nod to younger voters, discounted rail cards will be extended.

An extra £2.3bn for research and development and £1.7bn for transport links are designed to address the UK's lagging productivity.

Extra money is also expected to be found for new charge points for electric cars and for the next generation of 5G mobile networks.

Expect the theme of innovation to ring through the speech, with Mr Hammond hailing the UK as being "at the forefront of a technological revolution".

Will it be a 'bold' or 'boring' Budget?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch Nicholas Watt's 2016 profile of the man nicknamed SpreadSheet Phil

The image Mr Hammond has cultivated as a safe, unflashy pair of hands in uncertain times - hence his ironic "box office Phil" nickname - was dented in the March Budget when he had to backtrack on plans to hike National Insurance for the self-employed.

Asked on Sunday whether this would be a bold or boring Budget, he settled for describing it as "balanced".

While some Tory MPs would prefer a safety-first approach with no controversy, others want him to turbo-charge efforts to prepare the UK for life after Brexit.

Most hope he will begin to address issues perceived to have hurt the Tories at the election, such as the financial pressures on public sector workers and young people.

In remarks released ahead of the speech, Mr Hammond strikes an upbeat tone, saying he will use the Budget to "look forwards, embrace change, meet our challenges head on and seize the opportunities for Britain".

Isn't the Budget normally in Spring?

Image copyright PA Image caption Leaves rather than daffodils will be the backdrop to Budgets from now on

Yes, that's the way it's been for the last twenty years. The last one was in March and normally there wouldn't be another one until Spring 2018.

But Mr Hammond thinks late autumn is a more suitable time for tax and spending changes to be announced and scrutinised before the start of the tax year in April. So from now on, Budgets will take place in November.

But aside from the timing, the choreography of Budget day will remain the same.

Mr Hammond will be photographed in Downing Street holding the famous red ministerial box - used to carry the statement - aloft before making the short journey to the Commons.

While tradition dictates he can take a swig of his chosen tipple during his speech, Mr Hammond is expected to eschew anything too strong and confine himself to water during what is normally an hour-long statement.

What's happened since the last Budget?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The chancellor speaking about the economy on the Andrew Marr show

Quite a lot. In the last nine months, the UK has triggered Brexit and begun negotiations on the terms of its departure from the EU.

Economic conditions have changed too, although there is fierce debate about how much of this is attributable to uncertainty and negativity over Brexit.

Inflation has risen to 3%, its highest level in five years, while growth has faltered a little.

However, borrowing levels are at a 10-year low, giving Mr Hammond more flexibility, while employment remains at record levels.

The political backdrop has also changed enormously.

The loss of their majority in June's election sparked fresh Brexit infighting within the Conservatives.

The government has the backing of the DUP, but Mr Hammond - who is distrusted by many on the right of the party - does not have unlimited political capital in the bank.

What sort of advice he is getting?

Free market think tank the Adam Smith Institute is among campaigners urging an end to stamp duty for first-time buyers.

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable says housing and the NHS should be the priorities.

And Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell wants immediate action to reduce inequality.