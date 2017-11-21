From the section

Image copyright Albert Bridge/Geograph Image caption McMullen Facades projects include the Obel building - Belfast's tallest - and the city's Soloist building, pictured, which houses the Belfast office of law firm Pinsent Masons

NI construction firm McMullen Facades has been placed into administration following financial difficulties at its English parent company.

But the firm is continuing to trade, and the administrator is understood to be talking to potential buyers.

McMullen, which turned over £37m last year, employs about 275 people making and installing buildings' facades.

Its parent company, Lakesmere Group, went into administration earlier this month.

Administrators Deloitte blamed "a number of unprofitable contracts" for Lakesmere's collapse.

McMullen operates from sites in Moira and Portadown.

Its projects have included the Obel building - Belfast's tallest - and the city's Soloist building, as well as a number of major commercial buildings in London.