Sinn Féin members may have voted in support of liberalising the party's policy on abortion at the weekend, but for some the move was a step to far.

Mid-Ulster MP Francie Molloy tells the Irish News the new policy does not reflect the views of his supporters, and will be a difficult sell on doorsteps.

He even goes as far as to accuse fellow party members of "gloating" over the ard fhéis (party conference) vote.

The News Letter says the vote angered the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH).

It reports that after the ard fhéis, AOH members in County Tyrone called a meeting where members were asked to sign a "pro-life" charter.

The paper claims that some of the County Tyrone AOH members are also members of Sinn Féin.

The News Letter's front page is filled by the ongoing grief of two families who were in court to see their loved ones' killers sentenced on Monday.

The daughter or Marion Millican - who was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend in a laundrette six years ago - spoke of her "relief" as the culprit was jailed for 13 years.

Image copyright Martin McKeown/Pacemaker Image caption Fred McClenaghan admitted murdering his former lover in a shotgun attack

It had taken three trials and more than £500,000 in legal costs for Fred McClenaghan to finally admit he was guilty of the murder.

However, in a separate case, the family of a car crash victim criticise the "petty" sentences handed to the drivers who caused his death.

The two men were allegedly "racing" each other along the Glenshane Road when one crashed into David Richies' car in 2013.

One man will spend nine months in prison while the other got a four-year jail term.

The victim's grand-daughter has branded the sentences "a disgrace".

Image caption David Ritchie was killed while driving near the Faughan bridge on the Glenshane Road in 17 April 2013

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a mother's "horror" at finding discarded needles and drugs in the toilets of a Belfast shopping centre.

The woman, who was with her 14-year-old daughter, tells the paper it posed a serious danger to families with young children.

CastleCourt Shopping Centre said it was taking the matter "extremely seriously".

Inside, the Belfast Telegraph reports that the number of cases of homelessness has "surged by 32%" over the past five years.

The cost of dealing with the age-old problem has cost taxpayers £300m over that period, according to a report from the Northern Ireland Audit Office.

Meanwhile, lottery funding is being used to transform what remains of the Enniskillen Workhouse into a heritage centre and business hub.

The Irish News reports that the stories of the destitute people who ended up in the workhouse will be "brought to life" as part of the project.

Surviving workhouse records and minute books will be put on display on the refurbished site.

The remarkable story of an Irish Jesuit priest who saved the lives of Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) members during World War One is featured in the Belfast Telegraph.

Fr Willie Doyle, who was born in Dublin, was an Army chaplain during the war and repeatedly ran into No Man's Land to help injured soldiers.

The paper says a County Down director, Campbell Miller, is currently making a docudrama film about the "forgotten hero" priest in Passchendaele.

He tells the Telegraph: "While other soldiers have got the Victoria Cross for showing one act of bravery, Fr Doyle performed miraculous acts of bravery each day he was on the front line."