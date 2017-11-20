Image caption All five were treated for burns at Daisy Hill Hospital

Four children and one woman have been injured in a gas explosion in Newry, County Down.

It happened at a house in Barcroft Park at about 18:30 GMT.

The woman, aged 34, three boys, aged 12, 10 and six, and a girl aged eight, were all treated for burns to their faces and hands at Daisy Hill Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Two of the children were discharged on Monday night.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander Max Joyce said the children were in shock at what had happened.

He said the family were all in the kitchen preparing dinner when the explosion occurred.

It is thought to have been caused by a faulty gas cooker.