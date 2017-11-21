Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wages in Northern Ireland are the third lowest of any UK region

Trade unions in Northern Ireland are launching a new campaign for better pay.

They want "meaningful engagement" with MPs, MLAs and councils to find policies to tackle problems with the economy.

Wages in Northern Ireland are the third lowest of any UK region and are less than what they were in 2009 in real terms, according to official figures.

The Better Work, Better Lives campaign demands an end to the 1% public sector pay cap.

Thirty unions are involved in the initiative, which comes on the eve of Chancellor Philip Hammond's budget.

They are also asking for improved investment in public services.

"Problems have come to a head and they need to be addressed, regardless of whether we have direct rule or a return of Stormont," said Owen Reidy of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Policies were needed to boost productivity and address a skills deficit, he added.

Earlier this year, the government said the cap on public sector pay rises in England and Wales was to be lifted, with ministers getting "flexibility" to breach the longstanding 1% limit for the likes of police officers.

However, in Northern Ireland public sector pay is a devolved issue and there are currently no ministers to sign off on increases.